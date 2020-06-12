JENNINGS — It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Marcella Clement Brasher announces her passing from her earthly life onto her heavenly life on June 8, 2020, at the age of 84. Marcella was born in Thibodaux to Nolan J. Clement and Annelle M. Naquin Clement on November 14, 1935. Marcella was one of six children growing up in her childhood home. Marcella was a longtime resident of New Iberia. She was a woman of strong faith and love. She dedicated her life to the care of her family.
Our Maw-maw embodied unconditional and simple love. She enjoyed writing cards and letters to her loved ones for any and every occasion, never missing an opportunity to tell her family and friends she loved them. Marcella had an incredible memory which made for colorful storytelling. Her recall of events was utterly amazing. She was a loving and devoted wife to her practical joker husband Ray. She dedicated the later years of her life to caring for and helping to raise her very special grandson, Nolan. She filled our hearts with love and laughter and we will always have our Maw-maw from da Berry watching over us.
Those left behind to cherish their memories of Marcella are her three daughters, Karla Dupuis (Roy) of Siesta Key, Florida, Rachel Reed (John) of Jennings and Shawn Schroeders (David) of Sarasota, Florida; her seven grandchildren, Marcel, André, Samantha and her husband, Caleb, Nolan, Raymond, Joseph “R.J.”, Sophie and Nicole; her two brothers-in-law, Charles Lee of Gramercy, Robert Decker of Luling.
Marcella was preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Annelle Clement; her beloved husband, Raymond Brasher; her brother Burgess Clement; her four sisters, Viola Robicheaux, Yvonne Lee, Hazel Bergeron and Gale Decker.
A Mass of Christian burial to honor the life of Marcella Clement Brasher, 84 of Jennings, will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Noon at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings, with Father Charles McMillin officiating.
Marcella will be laid to rest following her services in Prein Lake Memorial Park Cemetery in Lake Charles.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Friday, June 1, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary being recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 9 a.m. until the time of her service at Noon.
Those chosen to honor her as her Pallbearers will be Marcel Dupuis, André Dupuis, Nolan Clawson, R. J. Schroeders, Dave Schroeders and Caleb Gilcrease.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roy Dupuis, John Reed and Mark Clawson.
