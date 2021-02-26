JEANERETTE — A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Marcella B. Olivier, the former Marcella Berry, 67, at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Rising Sun of Liberty Cemetery with Apostle Adrian Daye officiating.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the cemetery.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of Baton Rouge, she passed away at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Marcella was a 1972 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School. She was a member of Consuming Fire Ministry where she served as a Deaconess.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, George Olivier Jr. of New Iberia and Carlton James Olivier of Baton Rouge; one daughter, Carolyn Jane Olivier of Baton Rouge; two grandchildren, Gabrielle Allyce Olivier of Lafayette and Dieneya Danae Rener of New Iberia; one great-grandchild, Makiya Ben of Lafayette; one sister, Yolanda Ann Berry of New Iberia; one sister-in-law, Lou Ann Berry of Jeanerette; one niece, Andrea Berry; and two nephews, Anthony Berry and Timothy James Berry Jr.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Berry and Marion Campbell Berry; one brother, Timothy James Berry Sr.; maternal grandparents, Junius Campbell and Kate Campbell; paternal grandparents, Sylvester Berry and Aggie Smith Berry; and two aunts, Florence Wiles and Julia Joseph.
Active pallbearers will be Isaac Bowie III, Timothy James Berry Jr., Jeremiah Thompson III, Aaron Wiles Sr., Barry Wiles and Larry Wiles.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Collins, Anthony Berry, John Henry Wiles, Kedrick Wiles, Kenny Wiles and Ronald Joseph.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfunrealhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.