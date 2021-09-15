Manuel Nathan Sep 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services are pending for Manuel Nathan, 44, who died at 3:38 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at his residence in New Iberia.Journet & Bolden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. To plant a tree in memory of Manuel Nathan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Service Funeral Home Manuel Nathan Residence Arrangement New Iberia Pend Load comments Our Cajun Creole Cookbook that will be publishing in November You got recipes? Click to submit iberiaparishservices.com iberiaparishjobs.com