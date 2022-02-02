A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Malcolm “Mac” John Boudreaux Sr., 90, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant. Mr. Boudreaux will be laid to rest alongside his wife at Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors by Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard. A resident of New Iberia, he passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by his loving children.
His granddaughters Danielle D. Caillier and Mikalyn B. Castille will be lectors and Amy B. Bodin will serve as gift bearer.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with a Rosary at 6 p.m. led by the Men’s Rosary Group. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Malcolm was born on May 14, 1931, to the late Odey and Aline Lancon Boudreaux in Lydia.
Mac, as he was affectionately known, was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.
He honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He was the owner and operator of Mac’s Auto Service in New Iberia for many years. Everyone knew that there was an open invitation to stop by after 5 p.m. for a cold Budweiser.
Outside of work, Mac was an avid gardener. This pastime brought him much relaxation and gave him joy in sharing his abundance of crops. He also enjoyed watching Western movies. Above all, Mac loved his family and spending time with them.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children Darlene B. Borel and husband Hansel, Sheila B. Delahoussaye and husband Harold, Malcolm “Mackie” Boudreaux Jr. and wife Jeanette, Nanette B. Dartez and husband Kevin; and Melissa “Missy” B. DeRouen; son-in-law Irvin Derouen; daughter-in-law Michelle V. Boudreaux; ten grandchildren, Jacob M. Boudreaux, Seth D. Boudreaux, Amy B. Bodin and husband Robby, Beau J. Borel and wife Erica, Danielle D. Caillier and husband Kelly, Dylan M. Delahoussaye and wife Renee, Zachary P. Derouen and wife Janey, Hailey Langlinais, Mikalyn B. Castille and husband Ean and Brock C. DeRouen and wife Ciara; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Comeaux and husband Jimmy.
Along with his parents, Mac was preceded in death by his wife Verna Mae Comeaux Boudreaux; infant son Nathan Paul Boudreaux; daughter Pamela Marie B. Derouen; two sons, Clint Anthony Boudreaux and Tony James Boudreaux; daughter-in-law Maxine McDonald Boudreaux; one grandson, Blake Matthew Dartez; one sister, Audrey B. Broussard; and three brothers, Roy Boudreaux, Ronald Boudreaux and Gerald Boudreaux.
Serving as pallbearers are his grandsons Dylan M. Delahoussaye, Jacob M. Boudreaux, Seth D. Boudreaux, Beau J. Borel, Zachary P. Derouen and Brock C. DeRouen.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mark McInnis and the ER Staff of Iberia Medical Center and his sitters Myra Anthony, Vera Navy, Bonnie Hebert, Melissa P. Vital and Faye Tucker for the excellent care shown to their father.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their condolences and memories with the family by visiting Mac’s memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
