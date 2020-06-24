DELCAMBRE — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated for Malcolm “Mac” Francis LeCompte,
age 91, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church with Fr. Buddy Breaux officiating.
Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia with Military Honors conducted by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
Visitation will take place on Friday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 7 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Delcambre, Mr. LeCompte passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his five children.
Mr. LeCompte was a WWII Veteran of the US Navy. He enlisted at the young age of fifteen and served his country honorably. After returning to New Iberia from the military in 1957 he opened Mac’s Super Shell and Mac’s Glass and Mirror on Main Street in New Iberia. He worked as a salesman in the oilfield industry and in 1979 opened GEO Marine.
Mac, as he was affectionately known, was a great husband, father, grandfather, great and great-great-grandfather and brother. He was a great storyteller and had thousands of stories that he would share with anyone who would ask. He was often the major role player in his stories and it was easy to say he may have had some rough times in his life, but never a bad day. Mac, enjoyed the horse races and his favorite past time was filling out the horse racing forms. His greatest enjoyment was definitely spending time with his family and friends, who will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his three daughters, Carolyn “Fuzzy” Suire and husband Roland, Susan Davis and Lisa Umphries and husband Todd, all of Delcambre; his two sons, David LeCompte and wife Melanie of Delcambre and Randy LeCompte of New Iberia; eighteen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and one sister, Rose Marie “Putsy” Viator and husband Kenward of Prairieville.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Theresa Plessala LeCompte; parents, Leonce Joseph and Pearl Broadhead LeCompte; three brothers, Wilbur LeCompte, Herbert LeCompte and Nolan LeCompte; three sisters, Nodilene L. LeCorgne, Mildred L. Hebert and Gloria L. Huckaby; and two sons-in-law, Robert “Bob” Davis and Huey Thibodeaux.
Pallbearers will be Travis Louviere, Matthew LeCompte, Jeremy LeCompte, Christian Umphries, Casey Umphries and Ronald Plessala.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 206 West Church Street, Delcambre, LA 70528.
The family would like to thank the Staff of Grace Hospice and his wonderful caretaker, Nakeela Lewis.
