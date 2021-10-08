A celebration of life for Malcolm Barnes Sr., 73, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321 Center St., New Iberia, LA. Pastor Allen Randle Sr. will officiate the funeral services. Interment will be in Zion Travelers Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at the church at 8 a.m. and conclude at the time of service on Saturday at the church.
Malcolm peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in New Iberia surrounded by his family.
Malcolm was born on Friday, February 27, 1948, to the union of the late Albert “Boss” Barnes Sr. and Lillian Lumpkin Barnes in Lafayette. He attended school in Iberia Parish. He was baptized at St. Edward Catholic Church. Malcolm was self-employed as a mechanic most of his life.
Malcolm leaves precious memories with a loving family who include his fiancé Brandy Bourque of Gonzales; his children Almeda (Freddie) Joseph, Brenda Sistrunk, Precious (Wilfred) Vangure, Deanna (Ashley) Lang, Cassandra (Jordan) Dover, Sheena Phommala, Wonderful Davis, Shimira McGruder, Malcolm (Ledia) Barnes Jr., Jimmy (Paula) Barnes, Travis Colbert, Timothy (Mia) Barnes, Tray Bourque, Tyrese Bourque, Brandon Reaux, DeMarcus St. Julien, Mirade Barnes, Tyson Bourque, Bryson Bourque, DeVonte Barnes, DeMarcus Barnes, Brandon Barnes and Damien Barnes; his siblings Betty Londo, Barbara (Melvin) Dobbins, Irene (Jerry) Williams, Annie (Christopher) Boyance, Albert Barnes Jr., Manuel Barnes, Rev. Johnny (Dollie) Barnes, Michael Barnes, David Barnes, Herman (Martha) Barnes, Leonard Derouen, Leon Hypolite, Myra Guidry, Lydia Guidry, Junius Derouen and Philinda Guidry; goddaughter Valerie Henry; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends who loved him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three siblings, Shirley Henry, Rivers Turner and Oubra Barnes; his grandparents Willie Sr. and Eronie Nimrod Barnes and Grant Lumpkin and Annie Lee Leblanc; stepmother Lillie Barnes; stepfather Milton Williams; and a great-niece, Valencia Henry.