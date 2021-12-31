Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Magda Geneva Roberts Sonnier, 71, at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022, at Highland Baptist Church with Reverend David Denton officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. at David Funeral Home on Sunday, January 2, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home on Monday, January 3, 2022.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Sonnier passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at her home with her loving husband holding her hand.
Mrs. Sonnier was a charter member of Highland Baptist Church where she loved teaching Sunday School to numerous teenage girls and young married ladies for many years. She was also a choir member for many years and had a beautiful and powerful singing voice, as she loved singing praises to her Lord.
She was affectionately known by her Facebook family and friends as “Facebook Angel” and “Mama Magda.” She was also known for her infectious smile and for making a positively beautiful impact on the lives of so many others with her words of encouragement.
Mrs. Sonnier was a dedicated wife, mother of five and “Grandmama” to eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Every time she saw them, she loved to slip a special “treat” into their pockets. She enjoyed cross stitching on pillowcases for her children and grandchildren and also enjoyed making Christmas stockings for everyone in her family. She enjoyed collecting angels, loved bright colorful flowers, loved perfume and loved beautiful jewelry. Most of all she enjoyed spending her time with her beloved husband on their vacations in the Tennessee Smokey Mountains where they made so many wonderful memories together.
One thing she could always be seen enjoying was her glass of crushed ice that she loved to eat all day long, while sipping on her favorite drink, her Dr. Pepper. She was caring and giving and when she loved, she loved hard. Mrs. Sonnier was a selfless woman and helped anyone in need whenever she could. She loved to uplift other’s spirits and could always put a smile on anyone’s face. She will be deeply missed by so many.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Carl James Sonnier of New Iberia; children Leami Sonnier Mouton (Troy) of New Iberia, Lynell Sonnier Aucoin LaSalle (Paul) of New Iberia, Brandon James Sonnier (Renee) of New Iberia, Lavell Sonnier of New Iberia and Bart James Sonnier of New Iberia; grandchildren Amberly Starr Mouton Langlinais, Desireé Magdalyn Mouton Daigle, Chase Colby Aucoin, Skye Gaylene Aucoin, Hunter James Sonnier, Raiden James Sonnier, Chandler Wilson Sonnier, Alexia Jaymes Sonnier, Makena Marley Persilver, Loreleí Bess Sonnier and Wyatt James Sonnier; great-grandson Reese Michael Langlinais; special nephew whom she loved like a son, Bobby Broussard of New Iberia; siblings Ora Faye Blanchard, Tommy Roberts (Barbara) and Coleen Ritter (Randy); and several nieces and nephews all of whom she loved and cared about.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth Barnard “K.B.” Roberts and Ora Lee Broussard Roberts; sister Martelle Roberts Broussard; brother-in-law Nathan Blanchard; nephews Todd Broussard and Rocky Blanchard; niece Victoria Gaylene Roberts; her four grandbabies in heaven; and her special friend that was like a sister to her Katy LeBlanc.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brandon James Sonnier, Bart James Sonnier, Chase Colby Aucoin, Chandler Wilson Sonnier, Bobby Broussard and Troy Mouton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Hunter James Sonnier, Raiden James Sonnier, Wyatt James Sonnier and Paul LaSalle.
The family would like to thank Acadian Hospice for their care and compassion that was shared with Mrs. Sonnier and her family in their time of need. They are most thankful to the Lord for relieving her pain and suffering after nine years and calling her to her eternal home.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 337-369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.