Mae Willow Jean-Baptiste, 87, a resident of Jeanerette and native of St. Martinville, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:40 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.
A private service will be held with the family’s invited guests (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing) with Father Francis Damoah, SVD serving as the Celebrant. Services will be accessible by viewing the Jones Funeral Home, Inc. at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020. Mae Willow will be laid to rest in Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memories of Mae Willow, or “Auntie,” as she was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of her two siblings, Mary Lessie Jean-Baptiste King Perro of New Iberia and Gerald Joseph (Gloria Chenette ) Jean-Baptiste of Four Corners; two aunts, Helen Allen Jean-Baptiste of Houston, Texas and Emmily Jean-Baptiste of Michigan; a niece she helped to rear, Kathleen (Glenn Sr.) King-Stokes of New Iberia; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mae Willow was preceded in death by her parents, Eurick and Florence Malveaux Jean-Baptiste; her sister, Delta Mae Jean-Baptiste-Simmons and her husband, Rev. John Simmons Sr.; an aunt, Eva Bell Jean-Baptiste-Celestine; an uncle, Louis Jean-Baptiste Jr., nieces Constance Maire Simmons and Drusella King Rideaux Felix; and a nephew, Cornelius “Mark” King Jr.; a great-nephew, Robert Francisco King; and her grandparents, Fernest Joseph Malveaux and Eugené Mouton and Louis Jean-Baptiste Sr. and Rose Jaquet.
Arrangements are entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Jeanerette/Houma/Franklin and Morgan City.
