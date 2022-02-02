JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mrs. Mae Thibeaux, 95, at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at St. John the Evangelist, with Father Alexander Albert celebrating. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church on Wednesday followed by funeral mass.
A native of Franklin and resident of Jeanerette, Mae passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at her residence.
Mrs. Thibeaux worked as a bookkeeper for over 60 years at the St. Mary Hardware. She kept her house as well as she kept her books. She enjoyed sewing and gardening and filled her home with faith and love. A striking beauty in her youth, she was a Miss St. Mary Parish and was always elegant and refined.
She is survived by her daughters Marcelle Montgomery and husband Tim of New Orleans and Marguerite Calais and husband Randy of Cecilia; son Robert Thibeaux and wife Kelly of New Orleans; grandchildren Paul Montgomery of Sprinfield, Jessica Montgomery of New Orleans, Marguerite Thibeaux of New Orleans and Jeremy Calais and wife Sara of Broussard; great-grandchildren Jermiah Calais of Broussard and Annabeth Calais of Broussard; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by siblings Billie Ruskoski, William “Bill” Anderson, Eloise Dopson and John Anderson.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ronnie Ruskoski, William Anderson, Steve Thibeaux, Jeremy Calais, Paul Montgomery, Randy Calais and Tim Montgomery.
The family would like to thank her caretaker and niece Adrienne Thibeaux and also her niece Jackie Firmin for her devotion to her throughout the years.