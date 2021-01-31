COTEAU — A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Mae Gradney Abatte, 88, who died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, in Coteau. Interment will follow in the Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery in Coteau.
Visitation will be held Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from 9 am until 11 am at Pellerin Funeral Home and a Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Mae Abatte as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.