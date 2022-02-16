A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Mae Dugan Louviere, 99, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Nativity of our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Mrs. Louviere will be laid to rest alongside her loving husband at Rosehill Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home on Tuesday. A Rosary will be prayed at 11 a.m.
A native of Gueydan and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Louviere passed away on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Azalea Estates Assisted Living in New Iberia.
Mae was a kind and generous woman who enjoyed the simple things in life. Some of Mae’s favorite pastimes were baking, sewing and drinking coffee. She always had something on the stove or in the oven and loved sharing her delicious treats with family and friends. Every Sunday she would invite anyone and everyone over for coffee and cake. Mae also greatly enjoyed cake decorating and would make one for any special occasion that might arise. She will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her son Leonard Louviere (Beverly); daughter Alicia Llovet; grandchildren Eric Louviere, Chyrisse LeBlanc (David), Kelly Boutte, Tammy Beauparlant (Robert), Corey Llovet, Cali Bouillion and Leci Bouillion; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Luzion Louviere; parents Lenox Dugan Sr. and Alicia Touchet Dugan; daughter Molly Bouillion; great-grandson Quin Boutte; and siblings Ivy Millilman, Flo LeBlanc, Walter “T-Man” Dugan, Charles Dugan and Lenox Dugan Jr.
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.
The family would like to thanks the staffs of Azalea Estates and Traditions Hospice for their dedication to the care of Mrs. Louviere.