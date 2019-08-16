NEW ORLEANS — Funeral services will be held for Madel Mary Butler, 50, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Corpus Christi/Epiphany Catholic Church.
Fletcher Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
