Macel Breaux Delcambre

Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Macel Louise Breaux Delcambre, 84, on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Father Matthew Hebert officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., and resume on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Wednesday evening at 7 p.m.
Ms. Delcambre was born October 4, 1936, in Maurice to the late Avery and Lena Boudreaux Breaux.
A native of New Iberia, Ms. Delcambre passed away peacefully on September 19, 2021, at Belle Teche Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was 84.
Ms. Delcambre was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, a friend to many who loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, playing Bingo, Pokeno and going to the casinos. Everyone enjoyed her homemade fried chicken. It was the best.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Ms. Macel worked many years as a waitress at The Dixie Doodle, Beau Se Jour, The French House and Landry’s Seafood. She was also a member of the Council on Aging.
She is survived by her daughter Susan (Raywood) Trahan; sons Chris (Ruth) Delcambre, Steven (fiancée Pam Counts) Delcambre and Mark (Helen) Delcambre; grandchildren Blair (Lanie) Condra, Debbie (Jason) Baker, Blake (Ashley) Delcambre, Myles (Claire) Delcambre and Morgan (Felix) Girouard; great-grandchildren Kenzie and Lacey Baker, Paige, Garrett and Brigit Delcambre, John Robert Bourque and Olivia Girouard; one sister, Hilda B. Dugas; brothers L. Paul (Kathy) Breaux, Wilmer (Leona) Breaux, Vernis (Mary) Breaux, Ronald Breaux and Lerecy (Delores) Breaux; sisters-in-law Margaret (Robert) Trahan, Elise Breaux and Joni Breaux; brothers-in-law Ronald (Lottie) Delcambre; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Perry Delcambre; in-laws Honora and Lillian Delcambre; sister Mary Breaux Delhomme; brothers Dallas Breaux, J. Burley (Annie) Breaux, Percy (Cecile) Breaux, Elix Breaux and Farris Breaux; and siblings-in-law Theresa Breaux, Nettie Breaux, Willie Dugas, Rose Breaux, Mary Lou Wellman and Beverly Breaux.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Chris, Steve and Mark Delcambre, Raywood Trahan, Blair Condra, Felix Girouard and Jimmy Gary.
We would like to give special thanks to the entire staff at Belle Teche Nursing Home, especially the nurses and CNA’s, Heart of Hospice and Dr. George Cousin for the loving care and support they gave to our mother.
To help the community stay safe we will honor the Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.