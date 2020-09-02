Graveside services will be held for Mable Doré Touchet on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Mausoleum on Curtis Lane.
Mable Doré Touchet passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:04 a.m. at her residence in New Iberia surrounded by her husband and family.
A native of New Iberia, Mable was born to O’Neil and Marie Sonnier Doré on Jan. 16, 1933 inDelcambre. Mable was one of four children. Her siblings included Alton Doré, Willie Doré, and Clara Hebert.
Mable was a loving and caring mother and wife who adored all of her family and friends.
She will truly be missed as she was deeply loved by her family and friends.
Mable is survived by her husband of 69 years, Joseph C. Touchet; her daughter, Jessica Segura and husband Kirk; son Ricky Touchet; grandchildren Meredith Clay and husband Tony, Kressant Landry, Chad Touchet and Jamie Touchet; sister-in-law Lillian Doré; 13 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joseph Maturin, Chad Touchet, Tony Clay, Felton Doré, Kirk Segura and Alec Clay.
She was preceded in death by her parents, O’Neil and Marie Sonnier Doré; and brothers Alton Doré and Willie Doré.
The family would like all friends and extended family to pray for their mother and grandmother.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks of gratitude to Hospice of Acadiana for the kindness and professionalism shown to Mable.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
