Mabel Broussard

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted for Mabel Derouen Broussard, age 83, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Fr. Keith Landry will officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A visitation will take place at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed by Fr. Landry at 1 p.m.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Denham Springs, Mrs. Broussard passed away in the early morning hours on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Golden Age Nursing Home in Denham Springs.
Born on September 20, 1936, to the late Willis and Elaine Primeaux Derouen, Mabel was one of nine children.
She was known as “Meb” to family and friends and as “Maw Maw T-Meb” by her grandchildren.
Mabel taught her family to choose love always and not to hold onto grudges. Her humor was sometimes dry and if you were not looking into her smiling blue eyes you would miss a special moment. Mabel was a true sports fan of football, baseball and believe it or not, golf. She especially loved the Saints. She held a torch for Archie Manning and championed for Drew Brees and the Saints team for their Super Bowl win — she even announced Drew as an honorary family member.
Her loving family will deeply miss her. Sing loud and dance free!
She is survived by her son, Darrel Broussard and wife Burnella; Donna B. Brasseaux and husband Ronald Sr.; brothers, Kenneth Derouen and wife Diane and Dean Derouen and wife Laura Dean; sisters, Carrol Maturin, Mary Katherine Scott and husband Jim, and Sandra Buffington and husband Tony; four grandchildren, Kimberly Sibley and husband Kris, Ronald Brasseaux Jr., Raina Angelle and husband Neil, and Ami Costley and husband Scott; and three great-grandchildren, Kilah Ray Cormier, Brennan Marshall Sibley, and Emma Elizabeth Sibley.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Broussard; parents, Willis and Elaine Primeaux Derouen; son, Kevin Broussard; brothers, Russell Derouen and Al Derouen; and sister, Juanita White.
Pallbearers will be members and friends of the family.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home for their support and care for Mrs. Broussard during these difficult times.
