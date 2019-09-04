Funeral services will be held for Lyric Angel Walker, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Holy Family Cemetery. Services will be conducted by Pastor Tyrone Thompson.
Precious Lyric will be laid to rest in Holy Family Cemetery Baby Land.
Lyric was born on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center. Lyric was the daughter of Lauren Reneé Walker.
She will be greatly missed by her mother and grandparents, Horace and Madeline Thompson Walker.
