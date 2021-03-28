A home-going celebration of life will be held for Miss Lynda Locks, 65, at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Jackson, Pastor of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, officiating. She will await the resurrection in Mount Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia, Neco Town.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at noon on Tuesday at the church until the time of the service.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
A native of New Iberia and resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, she passed on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at her residence.
Lynda proudly served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.
She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Reuben Locks of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two brothers, Herman Locks Sr. (Marsha) and Earl Locks Sr. (Flora) of New Iberia; three sisters, Frances Collette (Tony), Elaine Dorsey (Francis) and Lillian Polk (Michael), all of New Iberia; seven grandchildren; her best friend Melissa Williams of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David Locks Sr. and Lillian Charles Locks; two brothers, David Locks Jr. and Macklin Locks; and one sister, Geraldine Locks.
Active pallbearers are Tony Collette Sr., Gabriel Dorsey, Thaddeus Sereal, Christopher King, Reuben Locks Sr. and Michael Polk.
Honorary pallbearers are Herman Locks Sr., Earl Locks Sr., Jason Locks, Travis Harding, Herman Locks Jr. and Earl Locks Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.