Lynda Dupuy Dartez

Memorial services celebrating the life of Lynda K. Dupuy Dartez, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Pastor William Charles, a longtime family friend, will officiate.
Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Lynda was born August 1, 1947, in Alexandria to the late Essex Dupuy and the late Lucille Batchelor Dupuy. On Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. Lynda passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. She was 72.
Lynda was an avid reader and enjoyed going to the movies every weekend with her husband and going dancing to their favorite bands. She and Ray had a passion for traveling and often took spontaneous trips without even worrying about hotel reservations or where they were going. Some of their most memorable trips were to the Grand Canyon, Hawaii Islands, Puerto Rico, Cozumel and the Cayman Islands. She also liked watching her grandson’s baseball and football games and granddaughter’s musical productions. She doted on her dog Lexie and must be so happy to love on her in Heaven.
She is survived in death by husband, Ray Dartez; daughter Kelly Dartez; daughter Stacy Dartez Stutes; son-in-law David Stutes; grandchildren Jacob and Anna Hutchinson and Emma and Ava Stutes; stepbrother John H. Marien and wife, Becky; stepsister Kathleen Marien Hardin and husband David; stepsister Margaret Marien White and husband Charlie; stepsister-in-law Patsy Marien; and her aunt and uncle John and Edie Dupre.
Along with her parents, Lynda was preceded in death by her stepmother, Helen Marien Dupuy; brother Bobby Dupuy; stepsister Helen Marien Richardson; and stepbrother Louis C. Marien.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana for their care and compassion shown during this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lynda’s name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St. #200, Lafayette, LA 70503.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Lynda’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com and share your favorite memory of Lynda.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.