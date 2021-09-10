A celebration of life for Lydia Milton, 56, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m., at Lighthouse Missionary Baptist Church, 321, Center St., New Iberia, LA.
Rev. Allen Randle Sr. Pastor. Rev. David Griggs will officiate the service.
She will be laid to rest in Holy Family Mausoleum.
Lydia peacefully entered the Lord’s presence on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in her home, surrounded by her family.
Due to Covid restrictions, all viewing and attending services will be required to wear a mask at all times, and temperature check upon entering church.
Visitation will begin at 8 a.m. until time of service on Saturday at the church.
Lydia Milton was born on Monday, Aug. 30, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Charles Milton and the late Katie Sims Milton-Walker. She spent her childhood as well as early adult years in New Iberia prior to relocating to Mesquite, Texas. She accepted Christ at an early age and was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church in Rowlett, Texas.
Precious memories of Lydia’s love and legacy will forever be cherished by her loving son Logan Milton-Jackson; her father, Joseph Charles Milton; stepmother, Hattie Milton; stepfather, Philip Walker; her siblings, Dino, Terri, Tyrone (Sue) and Jerome (Diane); her uncles and aunts and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.
In addition to her mother, Katie Sims and Milton Walker, she was also preceded in death by her brother Bobby Milton, her maternal grandparents, Roy Sims Sr. and Lizzie Wilfred Sims-Ceaser and her paternal grandparents, Bennie Milton and Elizabeth Minnix and her companion fur baby Loly.