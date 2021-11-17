ST. MARTINVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Lydia L. James, 90, the former Lydia Ledet, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Rev. Thomas James, SVD, celebrant officiating. Entombment will be in Queen of Peace Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Martinville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church from 7:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday, November 19, 2021, with a Rosary to be prayed at 8:30 a.m. Masks are required to be worn by all attendees at the church and cemetery.
She was a parishioner of Notre Dame Catholic Church and was devout in her Catholic faith.
A resident of St. Martinville, she transitioned from labor to reward at 12:15 p.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
She leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Henry James Jr. (Gwendolyn) of Edgewood, Maryland, Carroll James Sr. (Effie) of New Iberia and Raymond James (Norma) St. Martinville; two daughters, Mary “Liz” Knatt (Avery) of Loreauville and Ricka James of St. Martinville; one brother, Clarence Ledet (Shirley) of Lafayette; two sisters, Olivia Wiltz of Lafayette and Helen Martin of St. Martinville; two brothers-in-law, Melton James Sr. of Lafayette and Lester James of St. Martinville; four sisters-in-law, Jeanette Ebow of Parks, Stella Conner of New Iberia, and Terrie Francis and Carline Mitchell, both of St. Martinville; 15 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Joseph James Sr.; one son, Gregory James; her parents Archibald “Biade” Ledet and Maggie Clement Ledet; four brothers, Wallace Ledet Sr., Clifton Ledet, Milton Ledet and Dalton Ledet; two sisters, Lillian Wiltz and Mary Margaret Ledet; one grandson, Bennie Marks; one great-grandchild; three brothers-in-law; and five sisters-in-law.
Active pallbearers are Reginald Huddleston, Quincy Knatt, William James, Carroll James Jr., Coby James, Eddie Wiltz, Emmett Wiltz and Donald Carmouche.
Honorary pallbearers are Henry James Jr., Carroll James Sr., Raymond James, Avery Knatt, Codie James, Donald Lewis, Christopher Ledet, Clarence Ledet, Harold Wiltz, Emile Wiltz and Dustin James.