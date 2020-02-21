Lula L. Hensgens

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Lula “Lou” Link Hensgens, 85, on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help with Fr. Garrett Savoie to serve as the celebrant with musical accompaniment by Alberta Lyons and Jodi Bollich. Gift Bearers will be her great-grandkids. Readers will be Lauren Hensgens, Kallie Barras and Taylor Trahan.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the Rosary (Mens rosary group) at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Crowley and long time resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hensgens passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home.
She loved flowers, gardening and crossword puzzles. The thing she loved the most were her five trophies, her kids. She had such a special love for her daughters-in-law and sons-in-law who always were there for her and treated her like their momma.
She is survived by three sons, Larry Hensgens, Danny Hensgens and wife Debbie and Donnie Hensgens and wife Joan; two daughters, Darlene Hensgens Barras and husband Dicky, all of New Iberia, Lisa Hensgens Trahan and husband Lance of Delcambre, Denis DelaHoussaye (who was like a son to her) of New Iberia; and her sister-in-law Alberta Hensgens Lyons of Crowley. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Lauren, Christian Hensgens, Logan (Fletcher) Pearce, Toby (Kylie) Provost, Mandy Provost, Heath (Allyson), Hans Hensgens, Hailey (Zach) Fleming, Kallie (Jarett) Landry, Courtney (Chase) Musacchia, Taylor and Baleigh Trahan; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth Hensgens, Reese and Averie Provost, Eli, Lucy, Haddon and baby girl Hensgens, Emerson, Jackson and Sawyer Fleming, Henry, Thomas and Charlie Landry and Rivers and Rhyan Musacchia.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence “Square” Hensgens Sr.; parents, Rodney Franklin Link and Edna Bihm Link; and three brothers, Cullen Benjamin Link, Rodney Gordon Link and Gerald Allen Link.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Larry, Danny, Donnie, Dicky, Lance and Denis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandkids.
The family would like to thank Leroy and Mae Landry and Brent Mayeaux for always being there for our mother.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to St Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
