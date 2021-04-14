A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Iberia for Luke “Lukie” Bonin, 86, who passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021, in Lafayette. Entombment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Garrett Savoie will be the celebrant. Readers for the Mass include Jessica Dore, Erica Dugas and Alaina Hebert.
A gathering of family and friends will be Thursday from 4 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Visitation will continue on Friday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Luke Bonin was born on January 21, 1935, to the late Deluke and Elina Derouen Bonin. He held two jobs his entire life, first retiring from LeBlanc and Broussard (now Arceneaux Ford) as a mechanic with 37 years of service, then retiring as a deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office after 23 years of service. Mr. Bonin was a longtime faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 3425, Fourth Degree Knight. An avid LSU Fan, he loved his family dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Hazel Bonin of New Iberia; four daughters, Jody Romero (Keith) of New Iberia, Myrna Bertrand (Johnny) of Youngsville, Wanda Dore (Neil) of Lafayette and Michelle Hebert (Wendell) of New Iberia; sister Una Bonin of New Iberia; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and one due to arrive in October.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings Claude Bonin, Gessie Grivat, Gernice Bonin, Rita Landry, Irene Broussard, Ernest Bonin, Alcee Bonin and Clifton Bonin.
Pallbearers will be Keith Romero, Johnny Bertrand, Neil Dore, Wendell Hebert, Jared Bertrand, Lane Romero and Mason Hebert.
Honorary pallbearers include Jimmy Migues, Terry Trahan, Tamara Haskins, Loren Bertrand and Danielle Dore.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.