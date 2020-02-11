A Memorial service will be conducted for Mr. Luis A. Román-Vicente, 66, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Iglesia Casa de Oracioń located at, 2005 Sugar Mill Rd., New Iberia, LA 70563.
A native of Puerto Rico and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Luis passed away on January 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
Luis A. Román-Vicente was born on April 4, 1953, in Gurabo, Puerto Rico. He was always known and loved for his good sense of humor, kindness and generosity to others. God answered one of his dreams when he allowed him to be a pastor in New Iberia.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria M. Correa; daughter Erin D. Roman; son Gedeonis Roman; son Jourshua Roman; and daughter Veronica Roman.
The family would like to thank all family and friends that prayed for Mr. Luis during his 120 days of hospitalization.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
