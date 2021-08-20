Lucy Carter

Funeral services will be conducted for Lucy L. Carter, 86, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church, 423 E. Pershing Street with Bishop Darren M. Sophus Sr., officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane. All guests of the family are asked to adhere to the CDC/local guidelines by wearing face masks and practicing social distancing.
Visitation will be observed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Zion Hill Christian Fellowship, 626 W. Main Street in New Iberia.
A native of Youngsville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Carter departed this life at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She leaves to cherish fond memories one son, Christopher Carter (Laura); one daughter, Debra Carter Butler both of New Iberia; two sisters, JoAnn Sophus and Ethel Lee Alexander, both of New Iberia; one brother-in-law, Leroy Joseph Sr.; 14 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie “Mickey” Carter Sr.; her parents, Sanford Lewis and Lovenia Babineaux Lewis; one son, Willie Carter Jr.; two daughters, Bonnie Jean C. Dixon and Gwendia “Genny” Carter; three sisters, Geraldine L. Joseph, Egursia “Sis Sis” Davis and Lillie Mae Williams; two brothers, James Lewis Sr. and Jimmy Lewis; and sons-in-law Graylen Dixon and James “Rudy Boy” Butler.
Serving as active pallbearers are Corey Butler, James “Joe Joe” Butler, Sandy “Kooley” White, Wayne Dixon, Wendall Dixon and Carl Michael Carter.
The honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Joseph Jr., Kenneth Smith, Delon Myles Sr., Koby Nora, Kavaun Butler, Jabari Collette, Jamarii Butler, Malik Carter and Caillou Polk.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Journet & Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.