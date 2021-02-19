A graveside service will be held for Mrs. Lucy B. Butler, 85, the former Lucy Benjamin, at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at Holy Family Cemetery with Deacon Roland Jeanlouis officiating.
She will await the resurrection in Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum in New Iberia.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, she passed away at 2:58 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Lucy was a member of St. Edward Roman Catholic Church. She was educated in the parochial school and graduated from St. Edward Catholic School. Her career began as a cook for the Blessed Sacrament at St Edward and moved on to Iberia Medical Center as a ward clerk. Iberia Parish School Board as a para-professional for 30-plus years. Her educational goals included USL-Arts and Crafts and Teche Area Vocational School. She also enjoyed cake baking and decorating, making flower arraignments, painting, crossword puzzles and watching game shows on television.
She leaves in God’s care to cherish her memory her husband of 61 years, Edward Butler Sr. of New Iberia; three sons, Edward J. Butler Jr. of Lafayette, David E. Butler Sr. (Michelle) and Steven J. Butler Sr. (Patrice) of New Iberia; one daughter, Ava Butler Simmons of New Iberia; four grandsons, Jataski Lee, Steven Butler Jr., David E. Butler Jr. and Kenneth Butler, all of New Iberia; five granddaughters, TaRessa Griddle of New Orleans, Breanna Butler of Lake Charles, Stephanie Butler, Terilyn Simmons and her companion Al Green and Gabrielle E. Butler, all of New Iberia; thirteen great-grandchildren, Jatavia Fontenette, Laia Simmons, Kylen Butler, Kyla Butler, Kaeden Boutte, MaKenzie Boutte, Jaden Lee, Shadon Lee, Daylin Lee, Lexy Paul, Edward Paul, Kyten William and Jatyra Boudreaux; and a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Kevin Butler; daughter Stephanie Butler; parents, Joseph Benjamin and Lydia Evans Benjamin; brothers Elias Francis, Edward Francis Sr. and Earl Francis; half-brother Willie Benjamin; sisters Helen B. Polk and Euella Lewis; half-sister Alice B. Thomas; daughter-in-law Patricia Ann Butler; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Henry Butler and Irene S. Butler; brothers-in-law Jesse “Su-Su” Polk and Harlen Lewis; sisters-in-law Olga B. Francis and Amanda Francis; nephew Dwayne Benjamin; nieces Carolyn Benjamin and Evette Francis; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Active pallbearers are Kenneth Butler, David Earl Butler Jr. John Butler Jr. Michael Benjamin, Jataski Lee and Al Green.
Honorary pallbearers are Edward Butler Jr., David Butler Sr., Steven Butler Sr., Steven Butler Jr., Tyler Polk, John Butler Sr., Clyde Wiltz, Matthew Butler and Rene Phillips.
