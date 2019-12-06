ABBEVILLE — A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mrs. Lucille Levine Williams, 89, at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church with Bishop Raymond Captville, officiating.
She will await the resurrection in St. Paul Cemetery in Abbeville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Greater Rose Hill Baptist Church and resume on Saturday at Mt. Triumph Baptist Church at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Abbeville is in charge of the arrangements.