Lucille Gerlach von Senden

Lucille Maxey Gerlach von Senden passed away in her sleep on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, just shy of her 98th birthday. She was born on Friday, Sept. 7,1923, in Salisbury, Maryland, was raised in New Iberia and died in Pensacola, Florida.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Pensacola, Florida, with Rev. Susan Sowers officiating. Committal will be at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Holy Family Mausoleum in New Iberia, with services through the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany with the Rev. Annie Etheredge officiating.
Maxey graduated from New Iberia High School and Southwest Technical Institute (now University of Louisiana in Lafayette) and was in the first class of the graduate school of social work at Tulane University. She spent her career in the mental health field working for the Iberia Parish Welfare Department, the Evangeline Guidance Center and the State of Louisiana.
She is survived by her brother Richard Kenzie Gerlach and her children John Courtney von Senden (Kyrah Drasheff), Dr. Margaret Patricia von Senden Fowler and Maxey Pauline von Senden, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George Maxey Gerlach and Lucille Custis Horsey Gerlach; her husband Edward von Senden; and her daughter-in-law Michele Simone Guilbault.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Gesser, Richard Gerlach and John von Senden.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gerlach Repair Fund, Episcopal Church of the Epiphany, Diocese of Western Louisiana or the Memorial Fund, Saint Christopher’s Episcopal Church, Diocese of the Central Gulf Coast.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Wesley Haven Villa.
Harper-Morris Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.