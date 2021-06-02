LOREAUVILLE — A home-going celebration will be held for Mrs. Lucille D. Joseph, 80, at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1, 409 Sidney Blanchard Road, New Iberia, LA 70563, (Loreauville Community). Rev. Carl F. Lewis Sr., her pastor will officiate.
She will await the resurrection in Mount Zion Baptist Church No.1 Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
In compliance with infection control and prevention measures, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees at the church and cemetery.
Lucille was born in Centerville and became a longtime resident of Loreauville. She transitioned from her earthly home at 7:12 a.m. on Thursday, May 27, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her family.
“Lady,” as she was affectionately known by her family, accepted Christ as her Savior and was a longtime member of Mount Zion Baptist Church No. 1 in Loreauville where she served in the usher ministry. During her tenure in that ministry, she served as president and then secretary from 1957-2016 under the following pastors — Rev. H.A. Hills, Rev. Dr. John E. Montgomery II, Rev. Francis L. Davis, Rev. Shawn Watson, Rev. Eric Mitchell and Rev. Carl F. Lewis Sr. She was employed as an educator for the Iberia Parish School System for over thirty years. She was employed by SMILE Headstart from 1966-1976, Hopkin Street Elementary School from1976-1978, Loreauville Elementary School from 1978-2004, worked at Pesson Elementary School as an Interventionist from 2006-2010, worked at the voting poll for over twenty years, organized Project Leadership, was the 4-H Leader at Loreauville Elementary School and most recently, she was employed as a substitute teacher.
On June 29, 1957, she was united in Holy Matrimony to her soulmate, Kenery Joseph Sr., and to this union four children were born.
She leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 63 years, Kenery Joseph Sr. of Loreauville; one daughter, Deanna Marie Joseph Jones of Loreauville; two sons, Kenery Joseph Jr. (Genee) and Leslie Ray Joseph Sr. (Janice) of Loreauville; seven grandchildren, Justin Jones Sr., Shantelle Hector, Kenery Joseph III, Shandel Joseph, Deondra Joseph, Lacey Joseph and Leslie Ray Joseph Jr.; twelve great-grandchildren Jeremiah Hector, Jasmine Hector, Aniya Joseph, Javian Smith, Jamal Hector, Jamari Smith, Jayda Faye Jones, Jacie Nicole Jones, Kenlie Joseph, Alayah Moore, Javian Jones and Davon Moore; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by one daughter Lena Faye Joseph; her parents, Monroe Thomas and Lena Miller Thomas; maternal grandparents, Alice Merrick and Griffin Miller; one uncle Freddie Miller; four aunts Adeline Campbell Lewis, Gladys Campbell Fletcher, Mary Jane Miller, Beatrice Miller Picou; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Edwin and Elzina Joseph.
Active pallbearers are Amos Polk Jr., Kenery Joseph III, James Joseph, Leslie Ray Joseph Jr., Justin Jones, Jeremiah Hector and Johnathan Guidry.
Honorary pallbearers are John “Babee” Butler Jr., Minister Neil Archangel, Kenery Joseph Jr., Leslie R. Joseph Sr., Rev. John E. Montgomery, James Chatman Sr., Junius Joseph, Edmond Joseph, Travis Polk, Marlon Hector, Bobby Joseph and Mickey Joseph.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.