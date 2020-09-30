A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 2, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia, for Lt. Col. Darcy Lee Clasen, USMC, Retired, 87, who passed away peacefully at his home in New Iberia on Sunday, September 27, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
The Reverend Jude A. Halphen, PhD, will be the celebrant. The Very Reverend William C. Blanda, V.F., will concelebrate. Deacons Wade Broussard and Patrick Burke will assist. Lt. Col. Clasen’s family will serve the Mass.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday. A Rosary, led by the Sisters of the Heart of Jesus, will be prayed at 10 a.m. on Friday. Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia with full military honors by the United States Marine Corps, Marine Corps League and the Iberia Veterans Honor Guard.
Lt. Col. Clasen was born on June 5, 1933, in Saint Paul, Minnesota and was raised in Santa Ana, California by his parents, Jim and Laura, along with his brother Mike and sister Donna. Lt. Col. Clasen and his wife, Ann, were married for 61 years and had four children Tim, Tom, Christian and Angela. He and Ann met at a drive-in while he was in flight school at Pensacola, Florida, only after he and his buddy flipped a coin to see which girl they would each approach. That chance meeting began a life long journey of faith, love, loyalty and sacrifice.
Lt. Col. Clasen served in the United States Marine Corps as a helicopter pilot over a span of almost 30 years, highlighted by 39 months of service in combat operations during the Vietnam War where he flew over 1,500 flight hours in three different helicopters (UH-34, CH-46 and CH-53). Lt. Col. Clasen’s unit, (HMM-362) was also distinguished as the first USMC aviation unit to deploy to Vietnam. Lt. Col. Clasen was awarded numerous medals for bravery and exceptional performance during his service, including two Bronze stars with combat “V” devices, the Meritorious Service Medal (x2) and the Air Medal with 40 Strike/Flight awards.
After retiring from the USMC, Lt. Col. Clasen moved to his wife’s hometown of New Iberia to help care for her mother. It is here that he embarked on his second career as a Louisiana Probation and Parole Officer, where he worked for 13 years. Throughout his 87 years, Lt. Col. Clasen enjoyed running, gardening, fishing and cooking. He was a member of the Ancient Order of Creole Gourmets and his famous “Darcy’s Split Pea Soup” recipe was even published. Lt. Col. Clasen’s faith in Our Lord was especially important to him. Having been raised a Baptist, he went through the Right of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) program and was confirmed a Roman Catholic at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on March 29, 1997.
Lt. Col. Clasen is survived by his loving wife, Ann Weathersby Clasen, of New Iberia; one brother and sister, Douglas Michael Clasen (Niva) of Reno, Nevada, and Donna Clasen Smith-Pedder of Jacksonville, Florida; one daughter, Angela Mary Clasen Viator (Jason) of New Iberia and their five children, Nicholas, Patrick, Christina, John and Michael; three sons ,Timothy Paul Clasen (Lisa) of Alexandria, Virginia, and their four children, Matthew (Rachel), Rachel, Rebecca and Jacob; Lt. Col. Thomas Matthew Clasen, USMC, Retired (Shannon) of Stafford, Virginia, and their two daughters, Brianne and Kailey; and Christian Michael Clasen (Dodie) of Brookhaven, Georgia, and their daughter Ann Marie; and numerous nieces and nephews including Lori Dartez (Lance), Raine Zaunbrecher, Crystal DeMoura (René), D. Michael Clasen Jr., Todd Patrick Weathersby, D. Brad Weathersby and Clete, Steve and Tris Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Eugene Clasen and Laura Seim Clasen.
Pallbearers will be Jason Viator, Timothy Clasen, Thomas Clasen, Christian Clasen, Jacob Clasen and Bud Lee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Matthew Clasen, Todd Weathersby, Brad Weathersby, Patrick Weathersby, D. Michael Clasen, D. Michael Clasen Jr., Clete Smith, Steve Smith and Tris Smith.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Mr. Clasen’s caregiver Vera Lewis and past caregivers Cecelia Mitchell and Edna Collins and to Grace Home Health and Checkup Medical for extraordinary care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.