Mrs. Lovella W. August, age 71, a native and resident of Jeanerette, went home to Glory on August 24, 2019, at her daughters home in Jeanerette.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Otis Mortuary Chapel at 501 Willow St. in Franklin. Officiating Minister will be Rev. Jules Anderson Jr.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Otis Mortuary Chapel.
Mrs. August is survived by her husband, Deacon Raymond August of Jeanerette; three sons, James (Ester Mae) Sereal, Lathaniel (Wanda) Sereal, both of Jeanerette and Raymond (Shonda) August of New Iberia; six daughters, Willie Mae Sereal, Pamela (Thadeaus) Clay, Samatha (Nathaniel) Valen, Quintella (Dwayne) Goodwin, all of Jeanerette, Monica (Kevin) Tyler, Emma Jean (Demondrick) Sereal and Beaulah (Kate) Prejean, all of New Iberia; 35 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
The Otis Mortuary, Inc. of Franklin is in charge of the arrangements.