LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated for Lovell V. Romero on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Loreauville with Fr. Barry Crochet as celebrant. Interment followed at All Saint Mausoleum.
Visitation was held on Monday, September 7, 2020, beginning at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m.
Visitation resumed on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at 8 a.m. until the time of service.
A native of Loreauville, Lovell V. Romero was born on October 11, 1942, to Russell and Inez Laviolette Vincent.
Lovell V. Romero, age 77, passed away on Friday; September 4, 2020, at 6:50 p.m. at her residence surrounded by her family.
Anyone who knew Lovell loved her. She was such a kind, soft spoken and soft hearted person who could light up a room with her smile. She worked in banking for over 40 years, where she met many people who still remember that smile today. After her retirement, she loved having her grand-children come over and spend time visiting her.
She also loved getting together with her sisters to visit and pray the Rosary. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her, especially her sisters, her children and her husband, Jimmy, who was her best friend and soulmate.
Lovell is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jimmy J. Romero; her children, Kendall Romero and wife Pam, Jamie Ackal and husband Mike, Russ Romero all of Loreauville; grandchildren; Trey Romero, Cali Romero, Luke Romero, Treavor Romero, Logan Romero, Madelyn “Maddie” Ackal, Emma Ackal, Kohl Romero, Annalise Romero, Dawson Romero, Easton Romero; three great-grandchildren.
Serving as Pallbearers were Brad St. Marie, Danny Hebert, Vince Comeaux, Kendall Romero, Treavor Romero, Logan Romero, and Mike Ackal.
Serving as Honorary Pallbearers were Nieces and Nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Russell and Inez Laviolette Vincent; her son, Chad Romero and her sister, Hazel Comeaux.
The family of Mrs. Lovell Romero would like to express their gratitude for the love, kindness, and professionalism they showed to the family during their time of need.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
