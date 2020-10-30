Loveless Willis

Loveless Junior “Dr. Love” Willis, 35, a resident and native of Duson, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at 10:12 p.m. at his residence.
Visitation will be observed on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Greater St. Stephen Baptist Church, 305 6th Street, Franklin, LA from 11 a.m. until funeral services at 1 p.m., with Pastor Deondre’ Johnson Sr., officiating. Burial will follow funeral services in the St. John Cemetery on Pecot Street in Franklin.
All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Memories of Loveless or “Dr. Love,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his mother, Mary L. Willis, of Haltom City, Texas; his father, Loveless Robinson, of Abbeville; a daughter, Ariyanna Ja’Lei Willis of Fort Worth, Texas; sons Kaden Amor Willis of Monroe and Love Junior Willis, Trishtan Jordan Willis and Tyler Jashawn Willis, all of Fort Worth, Texas; two sisters Vanlincia D. Redmond and Patricia D. Willis both of Haltom City, Texas; three brothers Charleston B. Willis of Duson, David P. Willis of Grapevine, Texas and Gary C. Willis of New Iberia; and a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Loveless was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dorothy K. Willis, LeRoy Willis and Thelma Abraham; and his paternal grandparents, Francis Robinson and Florence Robinson.
Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City/Franklin/Jeanerette/Houma in charge of the arrangements.
