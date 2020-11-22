Lovelace J. Comeaux Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted for Lovelace “L.J.” Joseph Comeaux Jr., 89, at 3 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia. Pastor Gabe Smith of Our Saviors Church in Broussard will officiate. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.
A visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Comeaux passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Lovelace, better known as “L.J.” or “Mookie,” was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He was a kind gentleman who enjoyed the simple life of country living. L.J. was a hardworking man who took immense pride in his career. He worked for 45 years as a civil engineer at Avery Island Salt Mine before starting his own land surveying company. He owned and operated L.J. Comeaux Land Surveying for 20 years. L.J. enjoyed music, especially Elvis. He will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son Kevin Comeaux Sr. (Sherlyn); daughters Julie Comeaux Stevens and Alisa Comeaux Grisaffe (Steve); stepdaughter who he loved as his own child, Stacie Disotell; sister Bonnie Comeaux Bourque; son-in-law Mark Stevens; grandchildren Kevin Comeaux Jr., Candace Comeaux, Juliana Duet, Kayla Gaudet, Austin Fuselier, Christopher Richardson, Kristen Richardson, Taylor Disotell, Madison Disotell and Rylie Disotell; and great-grandchildren Robert, Jewel, Landon, Haley, Gabe, Jett and Grace.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores Hebert Comeaux; second wife, Linda C. Comeaux; grandson Chad Eric Stevens; great-granddaughter Loreli Stevens; and parents, Lovelace Comeaux Sr. and Noelie Judice Comeaux.
Pallbearers will be Austin Fuselier, Chris Richardson, Kevin Comeaux Jr., Robert Waits, Steve Grisaffe and Mark Stevens.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Bridgeway Hospice for their caring and support.
To view the online obituary, video tribute and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.