Louise Stout

Louise Kirby Stout, a devout Christian and loving mother, passed away peacefully Saturday August 22, 2020, at her residence, with her daughter at her side. She was 94.
Louise was born October 13, 1925, in Jay, Oklahoma, to the late John Doe Kirby and the late Rebecca Lewallen Stout, the only daughter of eight children. Maw Lou, as she was affectionately known, operated her child care center in her home for over 20 years. Many children, and their parents, were blessed by the love and care Louise gave to each child.
Those who knew Mrs. Stout knew of her love for gardening and tending to her flowers. Her home and yard, as well as the street she lived on, were made beautiful because of the flowers she tended to. When she wasn’t outside, Louise relaxed while watching her favorite westerns. She also loved to travel as Pat recalls the memorable trips they took over the years. They visited Canada and England, which Louise really enjoyed. Above all, her greatest joy was her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her heart grew and her smile seemed brighter when she was with them. She leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include her three children, William H. Stout (Phyllis) of Missouri, John Stanley Stout (Kathy) of Houston; and Patricia Ann Stout Richard (Carl) of New Iberia; her daughter-in-law, Peggy Stout of Arnaudville; seven grandchildren, Christian Stout, Gretchen Stout, Gregory Stout, Amy Stout Atkinson, Charles Robert “Chuck” Stout, Christopher Stout and Dodi Langlois; and her great grandchildren, Briana Stout, Chaille Atkinson, Haille Atkinson, Grant Atkinson, Cole Stout, Riley Stout, Harper Langlois, Eliza Langlois, Max Langlois and Remy Langlois.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin J. Stout; her son, Charles Edward Stout; and brothers, Everette, O.V., Walter, Melvin and Chester Kirby, and Barney and Clarence Sipes.
A service celebrating Louise’s life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Evangeline Funeral Home with Fr. Matt Wollett officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Friday, August 28, 2020, at Evangeline Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., with visiting hours resuming Saturday from 10 a.m. until services.
Pallbearers will be William Stout, Christopher Stout, Christian Stout, Greg Stout, Charles R. Stout and Cole Stout. Honorary pallbearers are Riley Stout and Grant Atkinson.
