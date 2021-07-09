Louise Sonnier

JEANERETTE — Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Oneil Sonnier, the former Louise St. Armant, 101, on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church with Father Alexander Albert officiating. Burial will follow at St. John Mausoleum.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 11 a.m.
A native of Vermilion Parish and a resident of Jeanerette, Mrs. Sonnier passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 9:25 p.m.
She is survived by her grandchildren Lynelle Sonnier of Lafayette and Nelson “Bubba” Sonnier of Jeanerette; her great-grandchild Robyn Sonnier of Lafayette; her daughter-in-law Gaynell Sonnier of Jeanerette; sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Oneil Sonnier; her parents, Louis St. Armant and Alice LeBlanc St. Armant; her son Dalton Sonnier; her sisters Lorita and Edith; and her brothers Alec and Elton.
The family would like to thank her caregivers and loving friends, Tesa Young, Patrick LeBlanc, Nicole Henkle, Ronnie Dubois, Ms. Jean, Rita Broussard and the Landry family. The family would also like to thank Amedisys Home Health and Audubon Hospice.
