Louise Picard Domingues

A private graveside service will be held at a later date for Mrs. Pat Domingues, the former Louise Picard, 80, at Memorial Park Cemetery in New Iberia.
Louise was born on November 12, 1940, in Vermilion Parish and she was a longtime resident of Iberia Parish. She attended Mount Carmel Convent and was a graduate of New Iberia Senior High. She continued her education to become a Geriatric Nurse. Caring for the elderly was one of her many passions. Away from work she enjoyed sports and was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed softball and basketball. She holds the honor of being the first female elected to the New Iberia Athletic Hall of Fame for her participation in many local tournaments and sporting events. Aside from sports she also enjoyed sewing, needle point, cooking and caring for the love of her life, her husband, Pat. More than anything Louise was a family person. She loved spending time with her nine children, twenty-six grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Louise is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Pat Domingues; her daughters Missy Crochet (Ping), Brenda Landry (Keith), Sheri Beisser (Chris), Geri Domingues, Duwonia Clanton and Tonette Lopez (Ricky); her sons Billy Landry, Tarrance Landry (Nicole) and Tony Domingues (Connie); her sister Enella Broussard; her sister-in-law Elmae Picard; her brother-in-law Mickey Domingues; her special daughters Jackie Viator and Jenny Carrier (Mark); and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beo and Lillian Lopez Picard; her first husband, Ray Joseph Landry; her daughter Rayette Louise Landry; her brothers Rennis Picard (Jerry) and Purvis Picard; her sisters Earline Louviere (Oswald) and Evelyn Gary (Eddie); her brother-in-laws Eldridge “T-Bruce” Broussard and Wayne Domingues; her sister-in-law Georgia Domingues; her son-in-law Claude “Tuba” Oubre; her special nephews Jack and Kerry “Coon” Louviere; and especially little four year old Ricky from next door.
The family would like to thank Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Landmark of Acadiana, Grace Hospice and her granddaughter Taylor Romero for their care and compassion in Louise’s final days.
Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 West Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 70555, is in charge of the arrangements.