Louise LeBlanc Charpentier died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at the age of 80. Services will be at Pellerin’s Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, with a Rosary held at 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. at Pellerin’s Funeral Home and will be officiated by their lifelong friend Rev. Hugh Wallis.
She was born August 30, 1941, in Jeanerette to the late Paul Dinkey LeBlanc and Emma Belle Darce Leblanc. Louise was a vibrant child who always seemed to be up to something and she was an accomplished pianist and organist. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Catholic School and attended college at USL and LSU. It was there Louise met the love of her life, Harvey Charpentier. The pair were married in 1964, and shared the most beautiful love story until Harvey passed away in October of 2021.
Louise operated an in-home day care for many years and was “Mimi” to all. She devoted her life to the love and care of her family and loved nothing more than quality time spent together. Their home had an open-door policy, or as she often put it, a revolving door and they were never too busy to stop for a visit. Both Louise and Harvey looked forward to every holiday and spent a great deal of time preparing. Mostly because it meant the family was going to come together and there was nothing more precious to them than when their family was all together.
Some of their favorite memories included camping trips with all six kids and even a couple of grandkids, crammed in one camper. The more the merrier, she would say. Even after her kids were grown, she and Harvey continued to travel and always seemed to have a grandchild (or many) in tow. From chasing sunsets on the beach or snow in the mountains, to watching fireworks at Disney World or driving just to see the leaves change, any time spent together was time well spent. However, Louise’s favorite place to be was at the beach. Water was her solace and she often said that people blaring their music on the beach entirely missed the point.
Through good times and bad, Louise maintained her sense of humor and was ever an optimist. She was quick with a witty quip and never failed to bring a smile even on the darkest of days. Louise always had a thirst for knowledge and she loved to read. She was always researching and had a thought-provoking quote ready to share at any given time. Louise had a strong Christian faith that she lovingly shared with all her children and grandchildren. She had a special, yet unique relationship with each of her children and grandchildren but loved them equally, with all of her heart.
She once said, “Love does not mean you have to be perfect, just perfect for each other.” Louise was deeply loved by all who knew her and though her absence is devastating, there is solace in knowing that Harvey and Louise are reunited once again.
Louise and Harvey together are survived by their six children, Kay Green (Robert), Kimberly Jones (Robert), Kendall Charpentier (Andrea), Kent Charpentier (Marie), Kerri Kaye Mouton (Sonny) and Kristopher Charpentier (Alison); fourteen grandchildren, Michael Green (Tori), Erin Romero (Brady), Lauren Green, Trent Mouton, Benjamin Green, Melanie Randazzo (Chance), Melinda Suit (Zack), Megan Mouton (Joseph), Autumn Jones, Austin Charpentier, Kade Charpentier, Mindy Charpentier, Avery Charpentier, and Lily Charpentier; five great-grandchildren, Carter Romero, Griffin Romero, William Guidry, Jameson Guidry and Artem Randazzo (expected to arrive in March); as well as her brother and sister-in-law Paul and Trish LeBlanc; sister-in-law Lois Hebert; and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Kendall Charpentier, Kent Charpentier, Kristopher Charpentier, Robert Green, Robert Jones and Sonny Mouton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Austin Charpentier, Kade Charpentier, Benjamin Green, Michael Green and Trent Mouton.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 337-365-3331.