Louis Odra Viator Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Louis Odra “Pie” Viator Jr., 92, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will follow at the church mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
A native of Shreveport and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Viator passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at The Carpenter House.
Mr. Viator was a sports fan who enjoyed swimming, football and baseball in his younger days. He then became an LSU fan and enjoyed playing golf.
He was affectionately known as “Pie” by his family and friends. He was employed in the oilfield industry for many years and was a Deputy Marshall in New Iberia.
He is survived by his son Chester Viator of Toledo Bend; his daughter Lorraine Munnerlyn of Lafayette; daughter-in-law Keren Viator of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Christine Couvillon, Yvonne Fontenot, Cheyenne Buelterman-Fernandez and Tim Munnerlyn; and four great-grandchildren Sydney Munnerlyn, Morgan Couvillon, Baylee Couvillon and Ethan Fontenot.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Vivan Marie Bodin Viator; one son George Michael Viator; and his parents, Louis Viator Sr. and Thelma Fanguy Viator.
