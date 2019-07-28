Louis Leon Faucheux, a resident of Charenton for the past 53 years, passed away at his home following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 82, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, just six days shy of his 83rd birthday.
Louis was born in New Orleans on Thursday, July 30, 1936, one of three sons born to Achille and Leone Faucheux. He started his working career with the State of Louisiana and then went on to work for Ashland Chemicals. Following his time with Ashland, he went into business for himself, purchasing White’s Automotive Store in Franklin, which he operated for many years. After selling his business, Louis dabbled in rental properties until finally retiring once and for all. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed growing a garden and going dancing with his wife Joyce. They traveled extensively with family and friends, going on yearly cruises and bus tours. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 58 years, Joyce Hebert Faucheux; five children, Stephanie F. Boudreaux, Louis A. Faucheux, David L. Faucheux, Gerard T. Faucheux and his wife Shelly and Kevin J. Faucheux and his wife Glenda; five grandchildren, Monica Boudreaux, Karen Faucheux, Lauren F. Burke and her husband Matthew, Aaron Faucheux and Austin Faucheux; four great-grandchildren, Ambrá B. Patton and her husband Derrick, Alexa Teschendorf and Easton and Emmett Burke; sister-in-law JoAnn Faucheaux; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Achille Faucheux and Leone Bourgeois Faucheux; his brother and sister-in-law Glenn and Judith Faucheux; his brother Michael Faucheaux; one grandson, Keith Boudreaux; and one son-in-law, Kim Boudreaux.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charenton during a Noon Mass of Christian burial and will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Christopher Cambre will be the celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until Mass time, with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be his sons Louis, Gerard and Kevin Faucheux; his grandsons Aaron and Austin Faucheux; and his godchild Shawn Faucheux.
Family and friends may view the obituary and express their condolences online by visiting www.iberts.com.
