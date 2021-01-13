Louis James Dugas Sr.

A private graveside service will be held for Louis James “Papook” Dugas Sr., on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Coteau Holmes, with Fr. Bill Melancon as celebrant.
Louis James “Papook” Dugas Sr., passed away on January 8, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
A native and lifelong resident of Coteau Holmes, Louis was born on October 6, 1936, to Abel and Therese Chatagnier Dugas.
Louis “Papook” James Dugas Sr. was an avid sportsman, equestrian and legendary boat builder. His boats were pictured in books by local authors and used in A&E’s popular “Swamp People.” The “Dugas Hull” was revered by local outdoorsmen and fishermen as a boat that was built to last. He was proud of this work, which included the safety and satisfaction of his customers.
In his spare time and after retirement, he enjoyed treasure-hunting documentaries, playing guitar, raising farm animals and gardening. His creativity is displayed around the house and yard. He is known by his family for his jokes and sense of humor, but above all, his faith, his fierce love for his wife of 64 years and his family.
Louis “Papook” James Dugas Sr. is survived by his wife, Jeanette Ann Oubre Dugas; his children Sandra Dugas Blanchard (Randy), Erald James “Brud” Dugas (Danielle), Louis James “LJ” Dugas Jr., Patty Dugas Boudreaux (Boyd), Karen Dugas Wiget (Brian) and Dawn Dugas Theriot (Adam); one brother Carl Dugas (Melba); twelve grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers are Erald Dugas, Joshua Blanchard, Jordy Dugas, Logan Dugas, Luke Dugas, Kyle Wiget, Caleb Theriot, Cody Dugas and Dustyn Theriot.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Abel and Therese Chatagnier Dugas and one grandchild Drew Michael Dugas.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the July 13, 2020, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
