Louis Elliott Boudreaux passed away peacefully on February 14, 2022, at the age of 99.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation starting at 11 a.m. at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd., New Orleans, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, followed by a funeral Mass in the Chapel at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
He died leaving the legacy of his family, as well as his twenty-one years of military service to his country. Louis, as he was known in the Army, or Elliott as he was known in civilian life, was born on September 29, 1922, in Abbeville. He was raised on a cane farm and when World War II broke out he enlisted in the Army Air Corp. Returning home on leave briefly, he married his high school sweetheart Rhoda St. Upery. Shortly after he was assigned to a base in England.
He was commissioned as a second lieutenant when he returned to the U.S. and spent the remainder of his years in the Army stationed at many bases in the U.S. and worldwide including Panama, France and the Republic of South Vietnam, where he was the armored advisor to the South Vietnamese army. He was accompanied on every tour, including Vietnam, by his family who enjoyed incredible adventures abroad. Upon retiring from the Army in 1961, he moved first to Abbeville and then finally settled in Thibodaux, where he made his home for the remainder of his life.
Louis enjoyed baseball, reading, fishing, gardening and many a good, cold beer. He especially loved family gatherings and would spend many hours helping his wife Rhoda prepare feasts for family and friends. Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at the Louis Boudreaux home are legendary. After every great meal he would proudly proclaim, “We are not going to make another one like that!”
He is survived by his sons David and wife Carol Defelice, Denis and wife Darlene Baudoin, Dale and wife Kim Legendre; his daughter Debbie Boudreaux; his nine grandchildren, Daniel Boudreaux, Anthony Boudreaux, Mark Toups, Leslie Ordoyne, Karl Toups, Beth Bruggeman, Brett Boudreaux, Ellliott Boudreaux and Ethan Boudreaux; as well as fourteen great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Alcibiade Boudreaux; his mother Anita Jeffers; his beloved wife Rhoda Faye St. Upery Boudreaux; and his son Daniel L. Boudreaux.
The family is deeply grateful to the wonderful, loving care provided by the staff of the Southeast Louisiana War Veterans Home in Reserve. Their respect for the service of the veterans in their care and for the dignity of human life is exemplary.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, TN, in Elliott’s memory.
The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories and condolences online at www.greenwoodfh.com.