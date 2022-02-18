Louis D. Thompson Jr.

LYDIA — A Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Louis Dominic “Killer” Thompson Jr., 50, was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Saint Nicholas Roman Catholic Church, 7809 Weeks Island Road, Lydia, LA 70569, with Fr. Randy Courville, celebrant, officiating. Entombment was in Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Cemetery Mausoleum in Patoutville.
Visitation hours were observed from 8 a.m until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, with a Rosary recited at 9 a.m.
“Killer,” as he was known by many, was a resident of Grand Marias. He transitioned at 2:18 p.m. on Friday, February 11, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
A devout Catholic member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church, he was also a member of the Holy Name Society.
He leaves to cherish his memory his parents Louis Dominic Thompson Sr. and Alice Ledet Thompson of Jeanerette; two sisters, Amy Thompson Ricciardi (Paul) of Fairfield, New Jersey, and Stephanie Marie Thompson of Belleville, Illinois; one brother, Lynn Joseph Thompson Sr. (Kayla) of Jeanerette; three nieces, Annabella Ricciardi, Isabella Ricciardi and Lexi Thibodeaux; six nephews, Julian Armstrong, Zachary Veazie, Conner Louviere, Lynn Joseph Thompson Jr., Legend Thompson and Lawson Thompson; godmother Shirley Gaddison; one godchild, Robert Ledet; and a host of other relatives, church family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Albert Ledet Sr. and Inez Ledet; paternal grandparents Ulger Jeanminette and Almita Jeanminette; paternal grandparents Joseph Thompson and Septima Boutte; and godfather David Thomas Verdun.
Active pallbearers were Dexter Olivier, Connor Louviere, Calvin Thompson Jr., Raymond Ledet, Perry Thompson Sr., Ricardo Vallot, Stanley Olivier and Billie Ray Hill.
Honorary pallbearers were Paulton Olivier, Terry Olivier, Joseph “Pun” Olivier, Larren Metz, Lori Ledet, Laymond Ledet, Eric Thompson, Lawrence Thompson Jr. and Terry Thompson.