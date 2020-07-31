A graveside service was held for Mr. Louis Banks, Jr., 65, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Holy Family Cemetery with Rev. Elijah Alexander, officiating.
Entombment was in the Mausoleum of Holy Family Cemetery.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of Loreauville, he passed at 1:54 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
He was a 1973 graduate of Jeanerette High School and enlisted into the United States Army, receiving an Honorable Discharge.
He was employed as a coach driver for Kerrville Bus Lines, now Coach USA, and Cal-Drive International until his illness.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of forty-one years, Rosalind Vanderbilt Banks of Loreauville; three sisters, Lucy and Mary Banks, both of Jeanerette and Hana Darbigny (Ernest) of Las Vegas, Nevada; one daughter-in-law, Victoria S. Banks of Breaux Bridge; one grandson, Jace Banks of Breaux Bridge; sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Banks Sr. and Georgia Banks; one son, Louis Banks III; and two sisters, Leona Banks and Sadie B. Mackey.
Active Pallbearers were Ahann Joseph, Ozean Joseph, Leroy Joseph Jr., Jonathan Joseph, Claude Vanderbilt III and Jamal Spencer Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers were Jonas Vanderbilt Sr., Leroy Joseph Sr., Claude Vanderbilt Jr., Eddie Perkins, Merlin Antoine Jr., Junius J. Sinegal and Jonas Vanderbilt Jr.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.