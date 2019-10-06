Loucinda DuBois, 94, passed away peacefully at home, Wednesday, October 2, 2019.
Born in Delcambre on December 3, 1924, she was the daughter of John Lee LeMaire and Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire. She was raised in Delcambre where she attended elementary and high school, participating in band, basketball and tennis. She graduated high school in 1941. Loucinda started her working career with Thibodeaux Boiler Works as a bomb inspector during World War II. After the War, Loucinda married the love of her life, Joseph DuBois on Easter Sunday April 21, 1946, and moved to Avery Island. There she resumed life as a housewife and mother to her family. Upon her children growing up, she started working at the McIlhenny Company commissary and later was hired as a French instructor with the school system in Lydia.
Lou’s hobbies included traveling, cross-stitching and cooking, with a special joy of hosting family for the holidays. One passion she had was decorating her house for Christmas and showing off her Christmas Village. Loucinda and Joseph were a very outgoing couple who enjoyed dancing and associating with groups of local friends. She actively supported the Boy Scout Troop 15 on Avery Island and was the proud mother of four sons who attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
She was a life-long parishioner of St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella, where she served in the Ladies Altar Society, Eucharistic Minister and headed the church flower scheduling, but her passion was for singing in the church choir.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph DuBois; parents, John Lee LeMaire and Ozia LeBlanc LeMaire; siblings Yolonda Moss, Mary Richard, John LeMaire, Olan LeMaire; and grandsons Sky Anthony DuBois and Matthew Joseph Burt.
She is survived by a loving family; daughters Sheryl DuBois Dartez and husband Bobby of Jefferson Island and Eileen DuBois Burt and husband Steve of Houston, Texas; sons Joseph DuBois Jr. and wife Pauline of Bennettsville, South Carolina, Byron DuBois and wife Kathy of Lexington, Kentucky, David DuBois and wife Jan of Kingsland, Georgia, and Michael DuBois and wife Cathy of New Iberia; fifteen grandchildren, Amy Blake, Joshua Dartez, Megan Tjon, Scott DuBois, Ellen DuBois, Rosemary DuBois, Celia DuBois, Stuart DuBois, Marlee DuBois, Kelsey Kelley, Parker DuBois, Kimberly Gaspard, Natalie Faucheaux, Kaitlin Burt and Isabelle Burt; seventeen great-grandchildren; and siblings Evans LeMaire and wife, Jackie and Teddy LeMaire and wife, Barbara; and sister-in-law Ethel “Tot” LeMaire.
Funeral services will be held at St. Marcellus Catholic Church in Rynella, at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019, with burial at the cemetery at St. Marcellus. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Jodi Bollich, Vocalist, will sing In The Garden, On this day O Beautiful Mother, Hail Mary Gentle Woman and Be Not Afraid. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Sunday, with the Rosary being recited at 7 p.m. at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia. The funeral home will reopen on Monday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Joseph DuBois Jr., Byron DuBois, David DuBois, Michael DuBois, Bobby Dartez and Steve Burt.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. DuBois’ name to St. Marcellus Catholic Church or to Heart of Hospice.
Unfortunately, we lost our mother to another world years ago; a world in which we were only her caregivers. A world where she was reliving her childhood and had a longing for her parents. We continued to love her the same through that timeframe and cherished the time that we had with her. Rest in peace Maw; Paw is going to be glad to see you. We miss you both!
The family wishes to thank the personnel with Heart of Hospice for their caring and professional service.
