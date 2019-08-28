RYNELLA — A Mass of Christian burial celebrating the life of Lory Paul Segura will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Degeyter will be the celebrant. Readers for the Mass will be his grandchildren, Taylor and Brooklyn.
Following the Mass, Lory will be laid to rest in the church cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Men’s Rosary Group leading the recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m.
Lory passed away peacefully Monday, August 26, 2019, at his residence. He was 78.
Lory was born September 19, 1940, in New Iberia to the late Arty Segura and the late Mildred Pellerin Segura. Lory began his life farming sugarcane like his father and family before him. Most will remember Lory from the 20 years he spent working with the Iberia Parish Sheriff Department water patrol. He also drove a school bus for the Iberia Parish School Board, operated a trucking company and in his retirement worked part time with the Iberia Parish Port Commission as a dock superintendent.
Lory was a man with a generous heart and loved helping people. One of his talents was cooking and he shared that by helping with charitable, church and political functions. He was also a true outdoorsman who enjoyed deer and duck hunting, fishing and spending time at his camp where he hosted many family reunions. He leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion and will be missed dearly. Rest well. Until we meet again.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 57 years, Aline Delahoussaye Segura; his children Margaret Adams (Darrell), Jackie Toucheque (Dean), Randy “Stick” Segura (Shara), Arty Segura (Penny) and Joey Segura; six grandchildren, Dustin Adams (Kara), Taylor Adams, Skye Toucheque (Brittaney), Torey Toucheque (Dallas), Jason Segura (Harley), Brooklyn Segura and Alec “AJ” Segura; five great-grandchildren Aubrie, Presley, Annie, Ava and Annabel; his cousin Donald Segura (whom Lory looked upon as his brother); a brother-in-law Steve Delahoussaye; and his beloved dog Sophie.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Marty Segura.
Serving as Pallbearers are his sons Randy, Arty and Joey Segura and grandsons Dustin Adams, Skye Toucheque, Torey Toucheque, AJ Segura and Jason Segura.
Honorary Pallbearers are Donald and Teddy Segura, Rodney Champagne, Darrell Adams, Dean Toucheque, Brooks Duncan, Leroy Migues and Gene Hartwell.
To view the online obituary and video tribute and to share memories please visit Lory’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.