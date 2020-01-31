Funeral services will be conducted for Lorris T. Decuir, 54, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church-Belle Place, located at 413 Teche Lake Canal Road in New Iberia. Rev. De’Andre Cross, officiant.
Interment will follow at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be observed at St. John Baptist Church-Belle Place from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Ms. Decuir found serene peace passing from this life at 2:40 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends.
She leaves in God’s care, three sons, Randy Paul, Rickey Paul and Mario Paul, all of New Iberia; one daughter, Shakeitha Paul of New Iberia; one brother, Lefia Dauterive of New Iberia; three sisters, Gloria Dauterive, Shirley Gibson and Menola Jones, all of New Iberia; eight grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Verna Mae McZeal; her brother Leo McZeal Jr.; and one sister Patricia Johnston.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Journet and Bolden Funeral Home, 711 S. Corinne Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, 369-3638.
