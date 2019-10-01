Funeral services will be conducted for Mrs. Lorraine Huval Louviere, 84, on Thursday, October 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the David Funeral Home Chapel. Deacon Marty Cannon will conduct the funeral service.
Interment will follow at Beau Pre Mausoleum.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. with a recitation of the rosary at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
Mrs. Louviere, a lifelong resident of New Iberia passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Iberia Medical Center. She enjoyed playing Boureé and visiting the casino in her younger days. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her children Jackie Derouen, Tammy Peltier, Wayne Bouillion and Ricky Girard; brother Louis Huval Jr.; grandchildren Angelique Derouen, Rocky Derouen, Brandon Maturin and Braton Maturin; great-grandchildren Brice Derouen, Brock Derouen, Savannah Derouen, Isabella Derouen, Emerson Maturin and Mason Maturin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis Huval Sr. and Antoinette Broussard; brother Robert “Brud” Huval; grandchildren Shelley Romero and Lilly Antoinette Broussard; and one great-granddaughter Shelley Derouen.
Pallbearers will be Ricky Girard, Wayne Bouillion, Kelly Huval, Rocky Derouen, Brice Derouen and Brock Derouen.
