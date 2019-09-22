Lorraine Freeman Broussard, a native of Carencro and longtime resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was 85.
Lorraine was born August 2, 1934, to the late Walter Freeman and Lela Guilbeau Freeman. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who lived her life for the care of her family.
She will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband and best friend of 66 years, Robert Broussard Jr.; her children, Nancy Picou and husband Ray, Lela Frederick and husband James, Thad Broussard and wife Ruth, and Rose Casey and husband Carey; 11 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and her sister and brothers, Rose Ashey, Robert Freeman and Walter Reed Freeman.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Freeman.
In keeping with Mrs. Broussard’s wishes, private funeral services will be held at a later date.
To view the online obituary and to share memories, please visit her memorial page at www.evangelinenewiberia.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.