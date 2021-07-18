Lori Brundrett

A memorial service will be held for Ms. Lori Gene Davis Brundrett, 61, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Keith Landry officiating.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Ms. Lori was born on Dec. 10, 1959, in Houston. She passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at her home in Houston. Lori worked at Solvay Chemicals in logistics for 37 years. She was very bright and wore many hats at Solvay. In her free time, she enjoyed listening to music, traveling, was an avid reader and had a passion for art history. Lori adored her cats, they were like her children and she had many throughout the years. She loved going to movies with her sister and mom, watching documentaries and spending time with her family and especially loved her niece and nephew and their children. She was a wonderful woman to many and had numerous friends. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her mom, Marie Frusha Marks; sister Kathy Romero and husband Lynn of New Iberia; niece Jennifer Manuel and husband Christopher of Lafayette and their children Alex, Madeline and Matthew Manuel; nephew Ryan Romero of Coteau and his children Suri and Jett Romero; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, U.G. Davis; stepfather, Herman Marks; paternal grandparents, William and Martha Davis; and maternal grandparents, Austin and Irene Frusha.
