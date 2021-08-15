Lori Aucoin

A memorial service will be held for Mrs. Lori Ann Chauvin Aucoin, 57, on Monday, Aug. 16, 202,1 at 7 p.m., at David Funeral Home of New Iberia with Deacon Chris Doumit officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 5 p.m. until the service time.
A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Aucoin passed away on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Mrs. Aucoin enjoyed social media. She loved staying in touch with family and friends through Facebook and had a YouTube channel where she offered make-up tutorials. She loved trips to the casino with her sister. What she enjoyed most in life was the time spent with her grandchildren. Mrs. Lori was always smiling and concerned about the welfare of others. She was kind and compassionate and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Bryan “Bubba” Aucoin of New Iberia; son Bryan Aucoin II and wife Heather of New Iberia, Hillarie Tabb and husband Brock of New Iberia; grandchildren Marley Aucoin of New Iberia and Parker Joseph Tabb of New Iberia; sisters Gwen Myers of New Iberia, Jocelyn Dautreuil of New Iberia and Marilyn Burley and husband Dean of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beldon and Mildred Rawlins Chauvin; and brothers-in-law Russell Myers and Rusty Dautreuil.
The family would like to thank Acadian Ambulance, and the ER and ICU staff of Iberia Medical Center for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donation can be made in Mrs. Aucoin’s honor to the American Cancer Society, https://www.cancer.org.
To help the community stay safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021, Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.